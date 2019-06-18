Transcript for Amazon blasts Ocasio-Cortez starvation wages claim

It was on his firing back at New York congresswoman Alexandria causing a court has she blasted the online giant saying it pays its warehouse workers quote. Starvation wages but Amazon called that absurd. It does it pays a fifteen dollar minimum wage and offers full benefits from the first days on the job including continuing education health. A New Jersey man has the ninth American tourists have mysteriously die in the Dominican Republic your sister tells ABC news for 55 year old brother was found dead in his hotel room. He complained he wasn't feeling well and went up early to us from the family wants a second autopsy performed. In the other eight. Deaths have all been attribute to natural cause that's the Dominican Republic's tourism minister calls them isolated incidents. But the US ambassador says the country has asked for help with the investigations. Meanwhile dozens of Jimmy Buffett fans say they became seriously ill while staying at a Dominican Republic resort. In April.

