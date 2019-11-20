Transcript for Ambassador to EU addressed withholding aid at briefing with Vice President Pence

Are you mentioned that you also had a conversation and vice president pence before his meeting with presidential and ski in Warsaw. And that you raise the concern you had as well that the security assistance was being withheld because the president's desire. To get a commitment from so Hinske to pursue these political investigations. What'd you say the vice president. I was in briefing. With several people and I just spoke up and I said it appears that everything is stalled until this statement gets made it. Something that words to that effect. And that's what I believed to be the case based on. You know the work that the three of us have been doing Volcker Perry and myself. And the vice president nodded like you know he he heard what I said and that was pretty much hit as I recall. And vice president pence just nodded his head. Again I don't recall any exchange or where he asked me any questions. I think keep it was sort of a duly noted. Well he didn't say. Gordon what are you talking about now he did not he didn't say what investigations. He did not.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.