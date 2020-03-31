Transcript for America may see 100,000 to 200,000 COVID-19 deaths: White House

So Chris this is a projection units of rejection based on using very much what's happened in Italy and then looking at all the models. And so as you saw on that slide that was our reeled number that a 100000. To 200000. And we think that that is that range we really believe and hope every day that we can do a lot better than that. Because that's not assuming a 100%. Of every American. Does everything that they're supposed to be doing but I think that's. Over the next two weeks is you. Next tuition can be very painful. Courtrooms liberal who. We'll add it up slope it's as mortality the fatalities to this disease. Look increase. And then it will come back down and I'll come back down slower. Than the rate at which it went up. And said that's that is really that issue how. How much we can push the mortality down. So our hope is to get that down as purpose far as we possibly can. That the modeling that doctor Eric showed predicts that number that she so. We don't accept that number that yes what's gonna be within that we do everything we can to get it even significantly below that. So you know I wanted to be a mixed message this is the thing that we need to anticipate. But that doesn't mean that that's who we're gonna accept we want to do much much better than. If we took curve it goes much further our entire. So you wouldn't. Death and cases for much stronger and even we do expect. Two. Sell it that's a generic. I'm sorry go back to the flights and for the flight to that's a pace that's what I showed you let that generic picture of what happens in an epidemic. When you mitigate so no mitigation. Mitigating. This is based on experience. Around the globe with this particular virus. And so it does happen tale. But that peace if you can see by this rejection. And this is that I HM me. I'm data. The peak is over the next two weeks at that site and this is tracking mortality. To the number of fatalities. From this virus and so that's the part that we think we can still blunt. Through the superb medical care that every client is receiving but I also even more stringent. People following the guidelines. I didn't see the smoking. Tractors are amazing death until June. I can't really gain visit June so woods who is still see people. Problems and deaths in June. This projection for so. I'm just getting back to what I said about the step wise thing. Debts always lag. So you will be seen deaths. At a time when as an epidemic would doing really really well because the deaths will lag.

