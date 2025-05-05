American ballerina released by Russia meets with President Trump at White House

President Trump on Monday met with Ksenia Karelina, a freed U.S.-Russian dual citizen who was imprisoned in Russia, at the White House.

May 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live