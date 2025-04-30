How Americans describe Trump's term so far in 1 word: POLL

Respondents were invited to use one word to express their personal reaction to Trump's performance as president so far.

April 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live