Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as Supreme Court justice

More
Barrett will take the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
17:32 | 10/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as Supreme Court justice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"17:32","description":"Barrett will take the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73847326","title":"Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in as Supreme Court justice","url":"/Politics/video/amy-coney-barrett-sworn-supreme-court-justice-73847326"}