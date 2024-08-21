Analysis of 2024 DNC platform on immigration, Project 2025 and Jan. 6

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Heidi Heitkamp and Ramesh Ponnuru about the discussions at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on key issues and Harris’ proposed solutions.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live