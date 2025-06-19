Anonymous pizza deliveries add to lawmakers' security fears

Authorities are trying to determine who has been anonymously ordering pizzas that are sent to the homes of U.S. lawmakers across the country and to the homes of those who help protect those lawmakers.

June 19, 2025

