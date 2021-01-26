-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee commits to diplomacy, diversity
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Stage set for impeachment trial after article sent to Senate
-
Now Playing: Former President Trump to face historic 2nd impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Georgia governor responds to Trump’s comments, Capitol insurrection
-
Now Playing: House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
-
Now Playing: Teen son speaks out after telling FBI about father involved in Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Biden to outline racial equity agenda
-
Now Playing: Impeachment article delivered to Senate
-
Now Playing: Senate receives impeachment article as Republicans are split on convicting Trump
-
Now Playing: House delivers article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
-
Now Playing: Biden lifts transgender military ban
-
Now Playing: Who is Kamala Harris?
-
Now Playing: Who is Joe Biden?
-
Now Playing: House delivers Trump impeachment article to Senate
-
Now Playing: Partisans don’t just disagree, they hate one another | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial shake-up
-
Now Playing: President Biden signs 'Made in America' executive order
-
Now Playing: Biden introduces 'Made in America' economic plan
-
Now Playing: Cecilia Vega on how Republican senators will handle impeachment trial