Army meets recruiting target 4 months ahead of schedule

The U.S. Army has met its annual recruiting target of 61,000 in the first week of June.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live