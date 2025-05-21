Army preparing tanks for cross-country trip to DC for military parade

The Army on Wednesday began preparing to ship Abrams tanks from its base in Fort Cavazos, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to participate in its 250th birthday parade.

May 21, 2025

