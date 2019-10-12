Transcript for 2 articles of impeachment unveiled against President Trump

Today house Democrats made it official they formally unveiled. To his store articles of impeachment against Donald Trump here they are the first impeachment article abuse of power. The second. Obstruction of justice in today. Those are effectively the charges that will be put to the full house on the house floor for vote in the coming days drawn up based on the evidence. Up and potentially could be the basis to remove president trump any trial in the senate. And house Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler today explained. What this is all about. Today. In service to our duty to the constitution. And to our country. The house committee on the judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment. Charging the president of the United States. Donald. The first article. Is for abuse of power. It is an impeachable offense. For the president to exercise. The powers of his public office. To obtain improper personal benefit. While ignoring. Or in injuring. The national interest. President trying to engaged in unprecedented. Categorical. And indiscriminate defiance. Of the impeachment inquiry. This gives rise to the second article of impeachment for obstruction of congress. Here to. We see a familiar pattern and president trumps misconduct. It president who declares himself above accountability. Above the American people. And about Congress's power of impeachment. So let's bring in our investigative reporter Catherine folder she's up on Capitol Hill has been meeting. Our reporting on these articles of impeachment Catherine I support it down for us what is actually in these articles and what is not. Yes of these articles obviously say that president should be and needs. And barred from ever holding up political office in the future no we don't see in them specifically is any a reference to Robert Mueller but we do see in these articles you'd see the first on abuse of power there we see they note a pattern of behavior by the president and previous imitations of corn interference in the United States elections. Article one abuse of power you seen that you've laid up. Bullets here they say that the president acted. Both on his own in directly through agents that's a condition. Official acts a pub this public announcement that we've been hearing about that he requested from. Ukraine to announce these investigations into his political rivals in the mansion in two ways one the release of military aid and then that needing that we've been hearing about between president from the presidential and -- and that it was conditions on whether or not they would be meeting or not easy to second article here destruction of congress is our this article really DeVon it lays out the case here you see of the White House defying these subpoenas the president directing not only the White House but all of these agencies. And close. Aides within within the administration now and former. Aides not to comply with these congressional subpoenas in the articles themselves they lay out nine aides close to the president in the White House and in other agencies. That had been specifically instructed not to provide their testimony. To congress. These are all carefully worded as you say Katherine. Carefully calibrated. Over the course of this with the name of getting as many death house democratic votes as possible when these. Go to the floor floor expected next week let's go to the White House who are. I toward Phelps is tracking White House response to all this storm what do what have quite as officials been saying today in the wake of the this unveiling. DeVon while the president treated this morning to call it sheer political madness this hot prospect of impeaching him. A because he says he's been so affected as president. And the White House for its part stuff he Christian issuing 84 paragraph statement. Blasting this is saying that this is a baseless and partisan attempts to over to turn the votes. A 63 million Americans so DeVon. That really is at the crux of the White House argue me here that this is really just a political play by Democrats it's not actually based on what the president has done. It's an attempt to get rid of the president something they say he's they've been trying to do since that day the president was elected. DeVon the White House is publicly saying that this doesn't hurt the president it only hurts the Democrats but Devin we know. They're privately bothered by this the president. Highs marveled at the idea of being in peach and has expressed disbelief. At having that word impeachment attached to his name DeVon the strategy over here at the White House is now that this is happening let's just get it over with as quickly as possible. The president has not publicly DeVon and that's the tack. That the White House is keeping him. Try to rush this through before too far into 20/20 Catherine back to where does this go from here. Now that they are expected to begin sort of marking an op these articles what does that actually mean what are we gonna see in the next couple of days. Yes we could see mark up on these articles beginning as soon as tomorrow could be over the course. Two days and this is really where the members get to debate these articles that you had. Amend insisted they are agreeing to so after that than it. Judiciary Committee will then vote. On these articles they see on the screen there and then it will go again to be full house Florida will be debated. And that will be it then voted on by the full house and we could seed out early next lieutenant. Catherine folders leading the charge forcing Capitol Hill thank you Catherine back to you Jordan Phelps at the White House because. The president does at a campaign rally tonight and all of this and even though as you say. The president is concerned about his legacy they are also some indications that his campaign has been very pleased. With this impeach or process raking in big Joseph and firing up the base. Absolutely DeVon politically the White House and his campaign are seizing on this moment I had to kind of use it as political energy to fuel those who might be anger like the president is that the president is being piece just a year before. The election DeVon and they are sending out campaign emails to try to raise funds off this and capitalizing on it as much as possible. All right Jordan felt force at the White House.

