Older powerhouse politics I'm ABC news chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl we have been very special guest on the podcast today. I doctor Anthony county director of the national institute of allergy and precious diseases. The title that he is hell since 1980 or doctor Karachi thank you want to be Mickey John thank you. So are you you were there day after day I was in the room most of those days. In the White House briefing rumored requires worse. Our briefings. You had an unbelievable platform. Nation really much of the world washing. Every day. Such wanted to start with a with a very. General question here is if you had that Platt core rate now now you have this platform. On what what is your message to the American people about where we are chronic arts. Well John you know it's it's a complicated issues. Some of it seems simple because it's really. Webb who where we've been through a terrible deal and we still are in it. Com my message to the American people. Is that I know that is a lot of concern and an energy about getting back to normal it's a great stress. On people to be locked in. And not a religious or psychological stress but a stress obviously on people's wealthy people losing jobs and people not being able. Ticket deck. The economy getting into trouble he's a very stressful times. My messages for people to please hang in there we will get through this. This will end it will and with a combination of public health measures. And ultimately science coming in. And getting durable solutions. Such as treatments and vaccines. They are not readily available we are making. You know regret the significant strides. In both direction. Too it's getting those countermeasures but in the meanwhile. We really do need to hang in the air as we try. To get back to some form of normality in the sense opening up we've got to do it prudently. He got to do would carefully. And to the extent possible and it is. A lot of leeway or discretion is given the State's. And I would hope that they would make those steps. Oh essentially. Re entering some form of normality. In a way that is attentive to the kinds of guidelines that we put to get. I mean a lot of states are doing that a lot of states are doing it well. The issue that I think Johnny needs to be pointed out to people. Is that even as we do make these appropriate steps to its opening up. This still is a degree of caution. That everyone should be. Essentially. Operating. Such as things that are common sense. Wearing a mask trying as best as possible to keep distance continuing to wash hands it shouldn't be. And all a nine ED completely locked in wages don't apply. Like any of the recommendations. That we public health officials do so that's what I'm invited the company could could she do want to. Make those steps. Towards normality to its opening. But we we've got to be careful what happened John. Is that. As you goats whole adds. Lessening the mitigation which you have to do. If you want to start approaching some form of return in reopening the country. That you will inevitably. CDs blips of infections because infections have not completely disappear. The critical issue. Is how we at the state city town local county level. How we respond to so we need to have in place and we do in many places the manpower. The infrastructure. The testing. To be able to identify. Isolate and to contact Trace there's a reason why I've been quoted as saying and I'll stand by. We don't necessarily have to have a resurgence of infections. If we respond well to the ones BC. We don't necessarily have to happen. A second wave is long as we have the capability. When those inevitable infections come up to be able to handle them in an effective way. So so what are we what are we seeing now because I I IC on one hand obviously New York is reopening. A hospitalizations. And deaths in New York have come down. And dramatically. But I also see. Hostile issue when people critically six. Off from our Covert nineteen in taxes. I see an increase in the emergency room. Will have an emergency rooms in. Arizona. Sees signs of increase in the numbers. I in in Florida. Are we seeing. Are we seeing us he are we seeing a second wave my my my friend. Congressman friends over our 38 states not really. Appropriate talked about whites because a gradual increase. And can have a very dramatically negative or what are we seeing are we seeing signs. We have moved too quickly. On torture reopening or maybe. Our gross protest what what what are we what are you what are you seeing. AM. You know giant in some respects. It's a bit of all of the above and you can't make that. Kind of extrapolation to the entire country. There there again as I always explain. The United States is a very pick country. And is very heterogeneous. I mean you've had areas. Of the country that it got hit really really badly. And have. In suffered and then come back down again doing much much better. And I think you see that reflected. In the daily count of gifts that keep going down down down. New York is an example. The New York metropolitan. That that really suffered greatly but now you know doing well it is starting to open in a careful. Cautious way. I think the same thing right now Washington DC for a while. Was hanging around it leveled that was not coming down. Now that they're coming down they're going in into phase one you have places in the country John had never really did have a lot of activity. And when you talk about what they'll be doing that's different. Then an area in which she still have residual. Or even a level of infection that you want to be really cautious before you do anything. So that the main issue that people should not get confused as that when you talk about the country. You can't be talking about it in the UD dimensional way you've got to talk about each individual area now you brought up. Some places that we are a scene. A disturbing uptick. In the number of infections now when you talk about numbers of infections. You gotta make sure that you separate the fact that if US. War. You'll likely pick up more infections the critical. Aspect of is the press and of the people that you test. That are infected. Because that's much more. Of a reflection. Of whether or not you're seeing a true. Increase in the infections because the infections are already there John and you're testing at this level and then you ratchet up your testing. You make pick up. Infections that you wouldn't it ticked up before and that's what it means when people say. It really is such a testing more but. What what it once you see. That the percentage. Is high and you really got to be careful because then you really RC. Additional infections that you weren't seeing before. OK so so tell me on that point because we we actually just heard from. Larry Kudlow now he's nominee. I'll expertise. Presents. Economics it buys or want them. On and he. I said I'm an immediate let me tributes exact Willis was just this morning says our own. There is no second spike let me repeat that there is no second -- I mean testing it's all shocked. There is no emergency there is no second way. So he's saying that all this talk of increase is simply what you just described what she Caracol. Obviously there's going to be more cases that we're testing more people because were we were. Measuring. Are you also seen. In these places that we mentioned. Arizona's taxes Florida Alabama Arkansas example. You also seeing an increase. In the percentage. All of cases which U percent re troubling not to mention hospitals issue. Yeah well I I think if you just look at the data the data speaks it is one's opinion vs another. In particular in California. Also. What when looks at the percentage. You do see that the percentage of the increase. You also in some of those areas not rule. A seeing increase is in hospitalizations. So you've really got to be careful. That it is both Uga to be seen increase because you're testing but once you start seeing. Increases hospitalizations. In addition to that. Oil increases in the percentage. Of the total testing. Is actually positive. In that cannot be explained just by an increase in test so it'll it'll be O it's going to be. Warren's. You see real warning signs that we're we're we we are. Still. Well you know I I think. Two B two B actually clear in it and knocked over shooter on the shoot in your estimates things. I will keep an ally not just me personally. But health officials. Looking really carefully now at. The next couple of weeks from a few stand points because. A few weeks ago a couple of weeks ago. A number of states cities towns counties began varying degrees of reopening. Some had gone strictly. Apply the gateway fees one face to face three others. I have actually jumped over it. The question is you'll start to see. Whether there it is as a result of that a real increase. In the new cases new hospitalizations I believe the same thing holds true. For the demonstrations. Where there was crowding. Not everybody was wearing a mask. You're gonna see the effect of the act. Within a couple of weeks of the reason you don't seat in a week or so because you can get people to get infected. By the time date and infect people blow bold enough to be sick enough to go to the hospital it may take a few weeks. So what we're keeping our eye on very very carefully. And the data gonna speak for itself John it will speak for itself if we start seen. These increases in cases in the increases and hospitalization. It will NTELOS. That in fact. Our concern. About what would happen if you do those kinds of things has come true if we don't. Then that would be fine I mean I've always said there's another aspect of this John that's important. In that. You don't necessarily have to have a spike. It when you get additional infections. Are the capability. Of doing appropriate and effective. Identification and isolation and contact tracing to keep it could change. Because whenever you loosen mitigation. You can expect you'll see new infections. At the eagle be unrealistic to think that you want the critical issue is how do you prevent those. New infections that you see more of a sudden emerging. Into something that is a spike and that's the thing that we hope will be able to contain. But time is gonna tell in the next few weeks. So so let me let me ask you about the protests. We we've seen these protests every state in the country every major city in the country. I and I see a lot of people are protestors wearing masks as you went out not all amber wearing and they're certainly not. As a rule socially just crowded dance and a lot of people. What is the injured there what is your message to those are who feel that they must get out there are joint protest streams on. Well I mean in a perfect world. We are. It is not a perfect world. For so the issue is. Public health standpoint. You shouldn't be congregating. In closed court is that UC and demonstrations. But almost everyone on the stands. The need. To be able to express your constitutional right. To be able to demonstrate a peaceful way against something that is really a very important social issue. IB spec. However I have to as a public health officials say that is risky when you do that. Now you can always say the two things. That get in the way of the virus. On social distancing the physical distancing. As well as a Max. So what I'm saying. For those who one of avoid infection. Implement both the but you know no matter what I say and reality is proven that. People are gonna go out and demonstrate. So my advice and pleading wood and would be that if you feel you must do that. Please make sure you Wear romance at old times. And would you Stotts who championship out even though. The instinct is to pull the mask down which you see. Don't do that. Because there is a risk there and it's a real risk and in fact we just heard this past week. Get several DC national Guardsmen. Turned out to be positive. So right there you're already seeing. What I'm talking about you know with a danger to the people who are trying to control. The demonstration and it's a danger to the people what demonstrating. So at the end of the day it is a risky procedure. So let me ask you about the crude remarks asked were what's become a mean we know that the briefings house. Harlem. And I don't. See you at the White House anymore maybe maybe you don't get into went without BC US post but how how often is that task or commuting. Yeah well well we met. Yesterday. I'm going down today and out to a test was meeting now a bit but we need about two times a week three times week I would say to. Two times and rules to be winning seven days yes we did what you know that the yet that's that's that's changed. John is that we have the task force meeting. We also have what's called the doctor's group. Where myself and Debbie Berg's and Bob red steel is the hard and Sima Berman neat. In addition to the test was meeting as you've obviously seen that right now. The medical components that the interaction between myself the CDC and Debbie Burt is almost constant. So the medical part of it. We meet even though it isn't an official. Task force meeting. A date does not go Bly that we're not interacting with each. Is that is what you're doing reaching. We made a decision. Last time. The president. Last week. It's when I brief yet he he needed to briefing. On what that what the vaccine activity ones. Which is what I'm concentrating on a lot right now. So. You know I go down to the White House for the task force meetings I go down with a doctor's meeting that we need so I'm down at the White House at least a few times a week. I like I said we don't have the official. Task force meetings as often as we did because what what the intention to now John you know that I mean it's getting the country to reopen. So there's a lot more. The discussion not act test was meeting at the White House about what one needs to do to get the economy back. What one needs to do to re open the country. I want to ask you probably saw this but Eaton director arbor global health institute. Doctor Ashis job. Said. Earlier today. To estimate the government has thrown in the towel on the endowment. Or even appear to trying anymore. Are doing little nursing homes that testing Zaurus on the replacement yes yes we we don't. Here from the task or. Denver is not over and he would through that last sentence offered you understand why he is saying who. Hi that it didn't that the first order to understand at least. Why it won't somebody used very plugged into lawless. It's the sense that the administration is. In the towel. Yeah. Well. I can tell two weeks we have not alone on in the town little owl but nobody would you if that's the issue Georgia. It is my life when I was there is now the guy that well. Yet we're not but. But the idea. The medical people really keeping an ion what's coming on and continuing. In our recommendations at what needs to be done to be able to keep. That the country safe and healthy is in knowing it it it's it's a lot of under with the right way to express it is is that there is a great. Draw I didn't need to try and get. The country back to normal again and and and that is what. The major thrust is right now is is is opening America again. As as health officials. We continue. To make the recommendations that I've always made it will continue to me but there are a lot of difference. Input. Into decisions about with the country goes. My cell and my colleagues. On one element of and we will not back down on the elements. That we responsible flow but we are only one. Of a number of elements that go into. Of course it's appropriate for president on a major decision to take it to how different it to be considering different factors and there are economic actors are all actors and those are actually reinforcing and related. Com. I guess it would seem to need to be strikingly you have not spoken to the president all week you do to him since last week he doesn't seem you know I'm you have this year really had a year in the end it in getting this on. A get a sense that. You know are seen as a bearer of bad news that they would rather not. Not listen to right now I mean that not better you're not doing your work and public works. Red fuel. But but the focuses. Let's get this country reopen as quickly as I. That is true John I mean that the focus is is it and that's been explicitly stated. At the focus is to get the country opened as quickly as you can so what would my plea is. To the people or involved in that is that as you're doing that I mean that's why I say if if you gonna have a situation. Where you gonna have people wanting to get out there evens jumping over some of the the guidelines. Is that there is a minimal amounts you. I would say minimal but there's a fundamental basic thing that you should be doing. Is don't stroll auction to the win. So that you can open up. And help the economy by getting jobs back into things like that. But that doesn't mean that you walk around without a man asked that you jump into a crowd it to stop washing your hands that you stop doing that things that are important. So so the plea is that. From the public health standpoint you'd want to do it this way if you're not going to do it this way and at least do these things. And asked will we mean by saying. If you can possibly do what you can mitigated as these cases coma. At least have the capability at the locals the state county level to do the kind of identification isolation and contact trees. Which hopefully will be able to do effectively in my. Too much for your time but it August basket couple Maurer show. 11 is we we've heard from the trump campaign that they're going to. Are doing rallies again. Why the first one needs to be in an arena. That all but nineteen pounds or what I've been ol' days. Odd if they don't want to limit the number of people they are gonna give our map. Not require very good about math and they will check temperatures are going in they'll distribute. And sanitize your is that enough you have eight arena. Pack. Filled with with people at a political rally. Safely on. It if you have. Distributed masks and checked. You know John. I give you an answer but but it it it it's it's such a difficult situation because that will immediately. The only thing I can CA. Is that I I I and consistent. I stick by what I say is that the best way that you can avoid. Either acquiring. Or transmitting infection. Is to avoid. Crowded places to Wear a mask whenever you're outside. And if you can do both. Avoid. The congregation of people. And do the man asked that's great if you're going to be in a situation. Where beyond your control there's a lot of people around you make sure you Wear a mask. OK so let's let's be entirely clear for everybody listing this. You are entirely consistent and has set the scene thing regarding the protests that you said. Regarding the political rallies so what. A couple of quick questions on the vaccine. All realistically I knew that there seem to be some really promising. Our development on the ball or vaccine. Realistically. How far away are we you believe best case scenario where not only a vaccine is to bell and manufacture or. Everybody. Access to a noble words in my going to be wearing masks we can be wearing masks one when he warm. You know you very well might be. I can tell you act. We're going to be getting the first. Of the face to be trials which means to determine if it works in July. It takes several months to determine. If a vaccine. It's safe and effective and works. The risk that's being taken is a financial risk in other words starting to manufactured doses. Before you even know what works the government. Is working with companies. Some mitigate that risk for the company so the government is making major investment. In doing that which means John that at the end. Of the year. We should know I had made a prediction in January is to be a year to eighteen months you remember US question. A year from January's be simpler. Which means to me that we would have a vaccine available. Into modest amount and probably by the first couple of months of 20/20. One. The companies tell us that they have the capability. That they will have a couple of hundred million doses. So I would think. That if we're successful and the one thing I want to make it clear because this will. We coming back in quote. If I guarantee. It will. That you'll have a successful vaccine. But what we feel confident that we will know. By the end of the year that we do a do not an if we do which I'm cautiously optimistic. That we will. We will be able to be distributing vaccines. In the first couple of months of 20/20 one. OK so it's a tool to our questions on the vaccine first law is there are risks. I'll be rush to get that vaccine out on the market is there are risks. Of up short circuit in the safety. No and so network shall. Get it out there and he really get in now it is reported yet. Yeah that's a great question. So the trial. All the trials. Each a gonna have about 30000. People. In the trial. 151000 in the placebo 151000. In the actual experimental compound. Up phase three trial is fundamentally to determine efficacy. We've gone through a small we're in a small phase two for one of the candidates. And we will go into the phase three. With special attention. To the safety issues so generally phase three. Is some safety but mostly doesn't work we're going to be adding a degree of observation. The safety so will we say we proceed. At risk it is never at risk. We don't compromise the safety. We don't compromise the scientific integrity. The risk. Is to the investment. Because generally when you do a vaccine trial you go to this stage and if it's successful. When you make the investment in the second stage for successful he would make in the investment and everything up front. Which means that if it's not successful the only thing you've lost is money. You have not compromise safety and you have not compromised. Scientific integrity. Melissa going to be a lot of pressure to get whatever you know 222 to get to market and get this out that are financial pressure and that pressure obviously people who wanted to be Clara last question. You don't you just outlined the steps you're taking it is being done stately are you confident. The Chinese who were all rushing to develop back in our day is committed to these eight guards is there concern that gave me. Short circuiting the CS. You know why the answer is I I. If I say have a concern I'm I'm I'm impugning them but I know from experience. That material that is come out of has been material that has not been first rate I mean remember what they sent to the brits with the test that they'll get work some old. So I don't happen. The confidence. That I have in our own regulatory authorities or in the European regulatory authorities. You know RF DA. Is devoted to the safety. Of the American public as well as to getting things that work. Out there so I certainly don't have as much confidence. In which comes out of China than I do which comes out of the United States and I'm not ashamed to say. Our Dr. Phil gee I want to thank you inferred that you had time to go through all this I had a lot of questions and talks and spoken you know while. Awesome thank you for the taking taking its time to talk to us and more importantly I thank you for your service you agree. Yet John thank you for having these it was a pleasure be with you. Thank you know there's also real powerhouse politics will see you again next week.

