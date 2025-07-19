Attorney breaks down DOJ request to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts

Dave Aronberg, the former Florida state attorney for Palm Beach County, discusses what might come of the Department of Justice’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Epstein case.

July 19, 2025

