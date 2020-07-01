Transcript for They can’t avoid the vote: Schumer

Will senators stand up for a fair trial. A fair trial with witnesses and documents. Right now the Republican leader and I have very different visions about what it means to conduct a fair trial. Democrats believe that a fair trial. Means that all the relevant facts come out and witnesses and documents. Are part of that trial. Whoever heard of a trial without witnesses and documents to unprecedented. But if you're afraid of the facts. If you're afraid of what would come out. If you want to cover it up even in something as weighty. And Syria says impeachment. You say no witnesses and no documents. We see a witnesses and documents fair trial no witnesses and out no documents cover up. That simple sentence describes people. We always knew that leader McConnell would not be for a fair trial. He said that from the beginning. He went on right wing talk radio to brag about no fair trial. And just listening to the White House. But. Many of his colleagues. Are very very worried. About going home. And saying they're not for witnesses and documents. Large numbers of Republicans have refused to say. Whether they're four witnesses and documents and that is why leader McConnell came down with this came up with his kick the can down the road. Theory try to avoid that question. We are telling our Republican colleagues you can run. But you can't hide there will be votes. On the four witnesses that we have asked for. There will be votes. On the three sets of documents. That we have requested. And there may be votes on other witnesses and documents as well. As we've seen over the last two weeks. The evidence for witnesses and documents keeps building. For somebody ninety minutes after the president's phone call. To say let's harsh up what he did. Says something. To say orders came directly from the president. From one of the witnesses we've requested. In a document that's been made public says a lot. So we Democrats have the ability. At an impeachment trial. To get votes on whether there should be witnesses and documents. We've known for awhile said it in the last few weeks McConnell will never go for it. But will four of his Republican colleagues. The eyes of America. The eyes of the founding fathers looking down upon us are on our Republican colleagues. Will they stand for a fair trial. Will day. Stand for bringing evidence forward. Will they be engaging in a cover up. In one of the most sacred and pro found powers. That the founding fathers gave. The San. We will see. The next few me weeks will be very very talented.

