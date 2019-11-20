Transcript for ‘Very bad idea’ to withhold money from Ukraine: Ambassador to European Union

Mr. Morrison and investor tour also related the conversation you had with the president. Following the Warsaw meeting. In which. The president relate to you that there was no quid pro quo. But nevertheless. Unless a Lynn ski went to the Mike. And analyses investigations. They would be a stalemate over the aid is that correct that's correct and that was an accurate reflection of your discussion with the president. Well that email was not artfully written I'm the first to admit what I was trying to conveyed to ambassador. Taylor. After his frantic emails to me and tell others about the security assistance which by the way I agreed with them I thought it was a very bad idea to hold that money. I finally called the president I believe it was on the ninth of September I can't find the records and they won't provide them to me. But I believe I just asked him an open ended question mister chairman what do you want from Ukraine I keep hearing all these different. Ideas and theories and this and that what do you want. And it was a very short abrupt conversation. He was not in a good mood. Any just set I want nothing I want nothing I want no quid pro quo. Tellabs Lewinsky to do the right thing something about a fact. So. I typed out a text to ambassador Taylor in my reason for telling him this was. Not to defend what the president was saying not to opine on whether the president was being truthful or untruthful. But simply to relay I've got as far as I can go this is the final word that I heard from the president of the United States. It the year are still concerned. UN ambassador Taylor still concerned please get ahold of the secretary maybe he can help. But I I'm not.

