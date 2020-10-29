Early voting wave continues, 75 million have cast ballots Texas leads the nation with more than 8 million people who have already voted, while in Florida nearly 7 million people have voted, surpassing 2016 early votes by 300,000.

Election Night – 7p ET | 6p CT | 4p PT on ABC The time has finally come – who will be your next President? Watch Election Night live on ABC and streaming on ABC News Live.