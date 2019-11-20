Transcript for Former Baltimore mayor indicted in children's book scheme

A federal indictment has been unsealed. Charging Catherine Pugh with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Seven counts of wire fraud. Conspiracy to defraud the United States and two counts of tax age. There are many victims in this case. The victims are all of us. The taxpayers. The people of Baltimore who expect and deserve integrity. From their public officials. The people of Baltimore expect and they should expect. An elected officials place the interest of their citizens above there. Unfortunately. Allegations industries indictment. And the facts as laid out mr. Brown's ms. Washington's plea agreements. Indicate a betrayal of the public trust. The indictment alleges that ms. Pugh and mr. brown employed several methods. First by accepting payment for the books but then not delivering them. Second accepting payments for books and having them delivered. But then converting those books. To their own use without the buyers knowledge. And finally bite double selling books without either buyers knowledge or consent in other words selling copies of the booked one buyer. And and selling the same copies of the book to a different. Ms. Pugh allegedly stored quantities of fraudulently obtain helping holly books at various locations including her residence. Her state legislative offices in Annapolis and Baltimore city. Her mayoral office at City Hall here in Baltimore. The war memorial building in Baltimore. And a public Storch locker used by her mayoral campaign. For example according to the indictment thousands of books that one particular buyer had bought and donated to the Baltimore city public schools. We're delivered to and stored in warehouse used by the school system. Ms. cute mr. brown allegedly arranged for thousands of these books to be removed from Matt ware house for her own personal use. Ms. Pugh also allegedly arranged for some books bought as donations to the Baltimore city public schools to be delivered directly from the printer. To her office in Baltimore. This was another way in which ms. Putin mr. brown secured a free inventory of books for her own personal use. Ms. Pugh allegedly used the proceeds of the sale of fraudulently obtain healthy holly books for her own purposes. Including. Fund straw donations to mayoral election campaign. And also to fund the purchase and renovation of a home in Baltimore city.

