Good afternoon. Our breaking news in the Rodgers sound case that has consumed the White House in the Department of Justice this week. It unfolded when the line prosecutors in the case recommended with. Sensor stone president trumps longtime friend and political confidant that came Monday afternoon. Hours later shortly before 2 AM Thursday president trump weighed in on Twitter you see it right there you call this a horrible. Very unfair situation cannot allow this miscarriage of justice. Then the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that they were indeed overruling the prosecutors and recommending a lighter sentence it was an unprecedented move. All four prosecutors stepped down in protest. Congressional Democrats have called for investigations. Former justice officials have decried the White House interference the president trump responded with another tweet. Congratulating attorney general Barr for the decision. Our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas just completed an exclusive interview with the attorney general in Pierre in your interview attorney general Barr insisted he acted independently. But also level direct criticism of president truck. Jordan's this has been a week unlike any other at the Justice Department created a Firestone. Firestorm of controversy it's far as a strong supporter of president front but he's drawing some lines I asked him to tweets about criminal cases are causing a problem. And he was blunt saying he wants them to stop. To have public statements. And tweets made about the department. About. People in the department are our men and women here the bad case is pending in the department. And about judges before whom we have cases. Make it impossible. For me to do my job and to assure the court's. He and the prosecutors in this in the department. That we're doing our work with integrity. It was Smart. The president's. Does I like to be told what to. He may not like what you're saying you prepared for those ramifications. Could of course as I can sit during my confirmation. I came in to serve as attorney general. I am responsible for everything that happens in the department. But the thing I've most responsibility for are the issues that are brought to me. For decision. And I will make those decisions based on what I think it's the right thing to do an American and be believed or influenced by. Anybody and I said it's time whether it's congress newspaper editorial boards for the president how many do what I think is right. And you know. The I think the Pete I cannot do my job here at the department. Wins have constant background commentary that that it undercuts. Here an awful lot of time pat go right there of course the first thing is that the attorney general in the Department of Justice did not act overrule prosecutors until after the president's tweet. Came out did he offer any evidence that he acted without knowing trumps wishes. George he did not offer specifics but he was emphatic that he never spoke to the president. About stone or anyone else at the White House he said he conveyed to the prosecutors that the recommendation. For four to seven years in prison was excessive before it was filed. And it when he saw the filing he immediately made clear to the department officials that it would not stay in. But George we've yet to hear from any of those prosecutors who stepped down from their version of the storm yeah. Look to see what they say about that he also says he won't be bullied by the president or anyone else but he does have a pretty clear pattern. How doing what president trump wants when he released a summary. Of the mullah report the Department of Justice recommending a lighter sentence also for Michael Flynn the president's former national security advisor in just this week. Opening up that office they'd just sign that the US attorney in Pittsburgh. To follow up on the information collected by Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine. Some critics of the attorney general as that he actually is indeed. Been acting like president trumps defense attorney. George we asked him about all that Barr supports the president's policies and has suggested he believes the president has been treated unfairly. An east not shy about making that clear but he maintains that he believes he's doing what is right and is willing to take the heat from the critics. He also had some tough words for the prosecutors stepped down. He basically said that their recommendation was wrong and that they were overzealous and that sometimes people working most closely on the cases. Lose perspective again we have not. Heard from them yet George so we'll have to see what happens but Barth says this is his call to make as the attorney general. Exclusive bidder from Pierre Thomas right there are Chief Justice correspond wanted to Terry Moran our senior national correspondent. At the White House Tyson in Miami today I'd ever come across some might where he had no response yet from president trump or the White House. Not yet have but we can expect one for sure because. What attorney general bars try to do here he he is looking at a crisis of confidence in his leadership at the Justice Department with the end the Justice Department. And certainly around Washington and trying to back. The president off a little bit it seems about the kinds of tweets the president regularly issues. About which are almost directing the Department of Justice to investigate specific American citizens or to do certain things in specific cases. That won't go down well with this president kicking back in a former secretary of state Rex Tillerson tried to. Back the president off a little bit from time to time and he's no longer secretary of state former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats same thing. This is very thin ice in some ways as attorney general is on and it must be a very. It's serious situation indeed for him to come forward right now. At this point no tweets no response from president as of yet thin ice even though he's acting in accord Terry with the president's wishes in most of these cases. By the president that love's attorney general Barr up to this point it was just. Say on the radio today that he wishes he deported. Bill Barr attorney general first before Jeff Sessions so he has a very loyal attorney general but in this interview it's pretty clear. That Barr feels that his credibility in some ways is at stake given what happened and Roger stone's case and is trying to back the president off a little. Terry Moran Pierre Thomas thanks very much an exclusive new move the world much more on that of course and I don't want this and we gained nearly return now. She regular programs have a good afternoon. This has been a special.

