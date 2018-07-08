Transcript for The Battle for the Buckeye State

On ABC news political director recline along with Mary Alice parks it is 9 o'clock in the east on this big election night that means the polls have just closed and all of Michigan and Kansas. They've already been closed about an hour and a half in the state of Ohio will we're tracking. A special election in the twelfth congressional district outside Columbus. This is a deep red congressional district Mary Alice it is one where the Democrat has been. Surprisingly competitive throughout in fact as a returns have come in we're seeing him cling to about a seven point lead most singularly vote but a good chunk of voters turns it to. Just to for an. In fact our friends at 530 dot com are talking now on the live blog about how the Republican in this race tribal Alderson is not quite hitting as market some of the more Republican parts of the district where as the Democrat seems to be doing okay in his in his home arts. But as we track the updates tonight the context of this race. The last Republican congressman won by thirty points and the president won by double digits there as well so if the Democrat eke this out. The gonna feel pretty yet because there are dozens of other districts are on a country where they. Like their odds even better. In our colleague Adam Kelsey is joining us from the district he is now in western they'll Ohio. Which is the B campaign headquarters tonight for Danny O'Connor there hoping forced it to victory party talks was a little about the makeup of this district. Because it is an interesting one you got parts of the Columbus suburb there a lot more liberal including Franklin County which is the home of Bob O'Connor. But but quite a rural stretches well that's a lot rep. Yes the make of this district budget matches the makeup of the team. Candidates like you were saying great video Connor from just outside of Columbus and Franklin County. The democratic candidate obviously some more liberal views some moderate views as well. Reflecting area that he lives in desperate democratic voters in this district made some of those moderate antitrust Republicans that are coming. Inside on the other side out in scenes they'll Wear revolvers and it's from Muskegon county that's when you've got through. We'll all right conservative voters and those are obviously the areas that are going to be. For photos it. East of Columbus an incident north of Columbus as well I won't actually call your attempt. When that happened yesterday last minute rally for slave holders and how he seasonally Muskegon county police surrounded by some friends family. Local supporters and he sent. You don't want any representative from. Basically taking that shot at. Sydney boy's name. The values confidence in Clinton county it's adapt personally it's something that we're looking at today's C. It's going to have its. And the Republicans have been looking a little bit skittish in the few days leading up we saw the president. Parachute in over the weekend and a lot of Republicans thought that was maybe risky kind of a last ditch effort because the president absent pretty polarizing. Gold Leahy said Mary Alice did their arts besides its. Democrats voted needed to move against president from. Washington's support. From but I think the most fourteen year honors and science. How to he's really been focused on Houston sixty. Twelfth district he said obviously plenty of loses a lot of the policies that have been touted by the administration the one thing I will pull out about Trump's visit it was strokes. Oh on Saturday. Delaware County is one of the few counties we haven't mentioned so far. That's going to be you don't want to check and it shows us where this at least ten as a Delaware County goes and the rest of it was night and some politicians. The last thirty seconds or so we have let you get a sense. Org O'Connor voters longtime Democrats were showing off. Or are you talking to some people that the Republicans for a long time that are switching switching over to vote for him. We've got someone in the next there are democratic. He's saying you beat meeting where this moment for Democrats come along and actually having. And let you send some of those moderates inside some voters who reluctantly. And now they're ready. The soldier who. Adam Kelsey tracking things forcing the special election tonight in Ohio spoke congressional district. That is one of five states that are voting tonight the other four major primary voting we've got in Kansas Missouri. Open Michigan and Washington where he tracking all of the action as the night goes on we're back in 25 minutes for the latest update for Mary Alice park some reclined. Keep watching us here at ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.