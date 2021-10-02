The battle over reopening America’s schools

More
Officials, parents and teachers face off over how to safely reopen schools across the country, as some but not all states prioritize teachers for COVID vaccines.
6:08 | 02/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The battle over reopening America’s schools

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:08","description":"Officials, parents and teachers face off over how to safely reopen schools across the country, as some but not all states prioritize teachers for COVID vaccines. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75790013","title":"The battle over reopening America’s schools","url":"/Politics/video/battle-reopening-americas-schools-75790013"}