-
Now Playing: Keystone State scramble
-
Now Playing: Battleground Georgia
-
Now Playing: Battleground Texas
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Election Day eve
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 2, 2020
-
Now Playing: Salute to poll workers
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 disaster
-
Now Playing: Presidential fight for Florida: The Latino vote
-
Now Playing: Volunteer poll workers on frontlines of Election Day
-
Now Playing: President Trump holds 5 rallies in 4 different states
-
Now Playing: Will everyone exposed to COVID-19 get it?
-
Now Playing: Tips to reduce spread of COVID-19 at the polls
-
Now Playing: Trump supporters surround Biden bus
-
Now Playing: How to cope with Election Day stress
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates make final pitches before Election Day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Candidates racing toward Election Day finish line
-
Now Playing: Texas turning into a battleground state as polls show candidates in a tight race
-
Now Playing: What to expect on Election Day as votes are cast and counted
-
Now Playing: Women of color are running for Congress in record numbers