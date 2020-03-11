Transcript for Battleground Wisconsin

And it Joseph Biden is able to win one of those sun belt states like Georgia or Florida the president will definitely need to keep all of the blue wall states he won last time Wisconsin of course being one of them were president trump won in 2016. By just 27000. Votes Jeff Roberts is there quick but it is up against more than Joseph biting reliving the corona virus is surging in that state. It really is Lindsay and I tell you the president is here tonight a will be here shortly in Kenosha Wisconsin where we are we'll spend election night to do a last minute campaign rally. And you know we've heard the president many of his rallies talk about how we're turning the curve right were rounding the corner with his virus. But it is a very interesting argument here in Wisconsin because yes there has been a huge surge in these cases if the cases doubled over the last month. A surge of 3400 new cases over the last few days. It is in some ways kind of that invisible presence. Around the ballot but the big question is going to be is it really something this pre occupying the minds of people here in Wisconsin. The president is gambling on the idea that people really want to talk about jobs and the economy and other things besides the pandemic but the vice president when he was here he spoke mostly about this pandemic and the people who are at risk and you know these rural areas we've seen spikes a particularly amongst older people so the big question and in some ways this will be a litmus test here to see. Is this something that people are really worried about or as the president is gambling are people more worried about kitchen table issues and not really wanting to just get bogged down. In the corona virus even though it is surging in the state. Lindsay and have as you mentioned that your in Kenosha where president trump is speaking tonight you know she is of course were Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police officers fueling weeks of protests and unrest there. If there's Spencer the president's law and order message is really resonating there. It's to say I mean certainly you see plenty of evidence here of people being nervous on edge you see a lot of buildings that are boarded up but you see some of them decorated with. With conciliatory signs about unity so it's clearly something that is on the minds of this particular town of people in this town. But more than anything else the folks here tell me that if nothing else that case probably solidified people in that they are all in their positions that they had already taken if you're inclined to be more worried about law and order those people. Really decided to cling more to president comes message if you're more interest in racial justice and the social unrest that was going on. Those people are thinking a little differently so it seems to be sort of an even split in terms of whether that is preoccupied the minds of people here. And much like Wisconsin it's very close to call Biden is leading at this point the folks are saying the Democrats are saying they don't want to get too comfortable. A Wisconsin is always full of surprises I mean it was a surprise last time when president trump picked up the state. So will it be a surprising go back in the other direction tomorrow night that's of course what we're all waiting to see so. We we will we will see how much it factors in whether social justice and whether the corona virus really have an impact here. On the election tomorrow and just a difference of about 200 votes there in Kenosha county last time around nineteenth apps is losing our Deborah Roberts thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.