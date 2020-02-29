Transcript for Bernie Sanders speaks after projected 2nd-place finish in South Carolina primary

I am very proud. In this here game sold ball. We won the popular vote in Iowa and the a I. We have won the New Hampshire's old Roy heard. You have one of the Nevada caucus. You've had not wearing a ball. Wallace a lot of states out there and tonight. We did not rated in South Carolina. Will not be the only defeat or a lot of states in this country nobody went Sobel. I want to congratulate. Joseph Barton on his victory tonight. Now all we had the Super Tuesday advocate. Article it is very strongly. That the people of this country on Super Tuesday night and asked them. A got a report Powell campaign. Because we all more than a campaign and we are seeing movement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.