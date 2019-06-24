Transcript for Bernie Sanders unveils plan to cancel all student loan debt

We will make a full and calm me an occasion eight year old right in America. We're all O -- people aren't. This means making public colleges. Universities. An age BC news tuition free and debt three. Tripling the works program expanding pell grants and overall financial in that. Today we are entering a proposal which will allow every earth in the country. Yeah all of the education then they eat they'll live out their dreams. Because they all Americans. Oh wealthiest country in this world. It is simply unacceptable. That Alley younger generation through no walls they are all. Well how it will or stand living then there parents. War dead low wages and less likelihood of owning their own home. That is why this proposal. Completely. Eliminates them dead in this country and the certain. Sentencing any higher generation. Millennial general. What might. A lot of crime. Building the right thing and is going out and getting higher education. Ten years ago the United States government bail out Wall Street after they agree. They are reckless that is and they illegal behavior. Rove and the worst recession. In modern history. Today. That major Wall Street banks are outlawed that Al. Soaring and it CEOs receive huge compensation. Packages. Our proposal. We of course 2.2 trillion old book and you will be fully paid for wall. A tax on Wall Street speculation. Civilized what is this and dozens of countries around the world. The American people bail out Wall Street. Now it is it will all agree that confidently yeah aid over Uclaf of this country.

