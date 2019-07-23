-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke in their own words
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke discusses leadership at Essence Fest in New Orleans
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke visits historic Ellis Island for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Trump says he will maybe watch 'a little bit' of Mueller testimony
-
Now Playing: Trump says he could win Afghan war 'in a week'
-
Now Playing: Former New York council speaker speaks out on Puerto Rico's governor
-
Now Playing: Equifax reaches $700 million data breach settlement
-
Now Playing: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in a week
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says Trump is 'inciting racism and bigotry' for 'political gain'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls Harris' exchange with Biden at debate 'underhanded'
-
Now Playing: Marchers protest against Puerto Rico's governor
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests heat up as governor refuses to resign
-
Now Playing: Luis Miranda on why Puerto Rico's protests are an important moment in history
-
Now Playing: US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies
-
Now Playing: Trump pays respects to Justice John Paul Stevens
-
Now Playing: Trump continues his attacks against 4 minority congresswomen
-
Now Playing: ABC News Archives: Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago
-
Now Playing: Roland Martin: Trump's policies 'appeal to white fear'
-
Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos announces venue for upcoming ABC News debate
-
Now Playing: 538's Nate Silver on early 2020 polls versus fundraising: Which matter more?