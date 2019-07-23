Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates Cory Booker and Beto O'Rourke in their own words

Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke discusses leadership at Essence Fest in New Orleans

Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke visits historic Ellis Island for 1st time

Now Playing: Trump says he will maybe watch 'a little bit' of Mueller testimony

Now Playing: Trump says he could win Afghan war 'in a week'

Now Playing: Former New York council speaker speaks out on Puerto Rico's governor

Now Playing: Equifax reaches $700 million data breach settlement

Now Playing: Trump says he could win Afghanistan war in a week

Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard says Trump is 'inciting racism and bigotry' for 'political gain'

Now Playing: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls Harris' exchange with Biden at debate 'underhanded'

Now Playing: Marchers protest against Puerto Rico's governor

Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests heat up as governor refuses to resign

Now Playing: Luis Miranda on why Puerto Rico's protests are an important moment in history

Now Playing: US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies

Now Playing: Trump pays respects to Justice John Paul Stevens

Now Playing: Trump continues his attacks against 4 minority congresswomen

Now Playing: ABC News Archives: Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago

Now Playing: Roland Martin: Trump's policies 'appeal to white fear'

Now Playing: George Stephanopoulos announces venue for upcoming ABC News debate