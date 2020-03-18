Biden adheres to CDC guideline by addressing people via video stream

More
The former vice president stayed in his Delaware home to address his primary wins and the global health crisis.
5:37 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden adheres to CDC guideline by addressing people via video stream

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:37","description":"The former vice president stayed in his Delaware home to address his primary wins and the global health crisis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69656548","title":"Biden adheres to CDC guideline by addressing people via video stream","url":"/Politics/video/biden-adheres-cdc-guideline-addressing-people-video-stream-69656548"}