Biden admin lays blame for Taliban takeover on Afghanistan army

More
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Afghan forces “decided not to step up and fight for their country.”
10:53 | 08/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden admin lays blame for Taliban takeover on Afghanistan army

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:53","description":"National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the Afghan forces “decided not to step up and fight for their country.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79488582","title":"Biden admin lays blame for Taliban takeover on Afghanistan army","url":"/Politics/video/biden-admin-lays-blame-taliban-takeover-afghanistan-army-79488582"}