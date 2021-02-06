Transcript for Biden announces 'all-of-America sprint' to get more vaccinated by July Fourth

I promised you we'd Marshall wartime effort to defeat this fires. And that's just what we do. And now tens of millions Americans have been vaccinated. Are able to return to move closer grow closer to normal. Fully vaccinated people. Are safely shred either mask. And greeting one another with a smile. Summer freedom. Summer of joyous summer of get togethers and celebrations. An all American summer that this country deserves. After a long long dark when the revolt in tumor. What happened is after the summer. The data could not be clear. All the progress are making as a country. If your unvaccinated. You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or died that's why today we're announcing a monthlong effort to pull all the stops. All the stops to free ourselves from this fires and get to 70% of adult Americans actually. I'm gonna take everyone who knows critique every line every one. The federal government. State governments local tribal territorial governments the private sector most importantly the American people. To get to this 7% mark. So we can declare independence from cove in nineteen. And for ourselves from the grip in his held overs our lives for the better part of a year. Each of you has the power and help us Cain is freedom as a nation. If you get a shot this week. You can be fully vaccinated. July 4 by the week of July 4. You can celebrate in Afghanistan free from fear or worry. We're asking the American people help. We need you we need you to get your friends. Family neighbors and co workers vaccinated. Help them find an appointment. Drive into the site. Talks and about why you mate choice yourself. So many Americans have already stepped up health care through communities action. Or the next month really need you more than ever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.