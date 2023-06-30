Biden announces plan for borrowers after SCOTUS rules against student debt relief

Experts discuss what Americans can expect from President Joe Biden's newly announced plan to help borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan relief plan.

June 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live