Transcript for Biden blasts Trump -- though not his Republican Party

Now the president trump in Joseph Biden trading insults an Iowa the president unleash some of his sharpest attacks of the points when he campaign season. Slamming the former vice president as Biden hit back. It comes as a national poll shows Biden leading trumped by double digits in sees Trevor alt has lower. A president and a former vice president duking it out Tuesday in Iowa. Speaking to battleground voters democratic front runner Joseph Biden calling the president an existential threat to America. But this is a guy who does everything to separate. And frightened people it's about fear and loathing. No precedent stops. Cuts. I mean it's bizarre. And Stanley. That criticism was a focal point across several Biden events once speech even mentioning the president's name 76 times including this jab about the president's tariffs being paid by American companies. He thinks these tariffs are being paid by China just like you need to Mexico's belittle. And in the mitts that his first visit to Iowa this campaign season president trump took notice of Biden's attention. It was some place in Iowa today and he said my name so many times if people couldn't stand it anymore no they'll keep saying it. Sleepy guys. The president returning to familiar attacks questioning Biden's mental fitness and stamina and saying he wants the former vice president as his political opponent. Now I'd rather run against I think Biden than anybody. I think he's the weakest mentally. Pat I like the running against people that awake bent though it. There were nineteen democratic presidential candidates in Iowa this weekend and Biden was not one of them he explained today that he missed the event for his daughter's birthday and his granddaughters graduation but he promised those islands that it would be seeing a lot of them. In the near future cover all ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.