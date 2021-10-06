Transcript for Biden, British PM Boris Johnson to discuss resuming travel between the US and UK

Today president Biden is set to meet with British prime minister Boris Johnson for the first time as he aims to reaffirm the special relationship between the US and the UK. It's fraught political territory for Biden who has spoken out against for exit and called Johnson. A clone of Donald Trump congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is in Cornwall England with more on this Rachel. By and Johnson are expected to discuss a new task force to work on resuming traveled. Between the US and the UK. So what do we know about that right now. And it's going to be a pretty big staff it's been about fifteen months since travel between the UK and the US. Has essentially been brought to a standstill very tight restrictions. This is going to be focused on easing some of those restrictions. We talk about this trip in a lot of ways it's about messaging the message that president Biden is spending too. The rest of the world and so a lot of this is saying that America is act. On the world stage but also this is about sending a message that America is bouncing back from the pandemic at the time the G senate G seven's and they just last year had to be canceled because of America's rising corona virus infection rates. It has been more than 400 days in an American president even stepped foot on foreign soil so a lot is going to be sending that message that America is bouncing back for the pandemic as well this is gonna come without announcement from president Biden today dispense and more than 500 million vaccine doses. To some of the world's most poorest countries still getting some criticism though one nonprofit pointing out that at this rate it's gonna take 57 years for the entire world to be vaccinated. And Johnson are also expected to discuss climate change and the pandemic what's signing hoping for on those fronts. He's really hoping to bring this center stage in a lot of ways this is the clear departure from what we saw during the tribe administration and climate change is really. On the back burner and so now you have the new Atlantic charter this is agreement that was from the 1940s post World War II era they're going to be renewing this again but what's focused. On the modern day they recognize the fact that we're no longer in the 1940s so you're gonna seek the issue of climate change front and center as well as the pandemic and and the rising threats and ongoing threats of cyber attacks against not only in the United States but also against stay at the UK as well so expect action to be center focused I am enraged. I then mentioned president Biden has criticized Boris Johnson the past Johnson trumbull also had a very close relationship. How might that com. OK things today. Yeah and as you pointed out Diane this is the first time that the two leaders actually going to be coming face to face. Listen I think today the White House has made it clear that they're going to be focusing on their shared values verses their differences but president Biden has not mince words. He did not comport Johnson's decision and Britain's decision to leave the European Union and he's. I expressing increasing concern about NORTHERN IRELAND in the fall out upper exit as well but today is really going to be focused. On what the two share focused on his renewed alliance focused on vaccine distribution resuming travel from the United States in the UK as well. And as I mentioned the climate change and cyber attacks. And Rachel quickly Biden's also meeting with G-7 leaders tomorrow at ten in NATO summit in Belgium before that face to face meeting with Vladimir couldn't. How might these meetings impacts his approach to dealing with food and I think a lot of ways the tone has already been sad but of course. And the outcome of this meeting is going to be something that the entire world is also watching the White House and and White House officials that we've been talking Tuesday the strategy here is on defense. And discussion in the president has said that he wants a stable and predictable relationship. With president who in but it's her six figure out how good how. Happen when Palin is predictable in a lot of ways in. As beer doing this in the middle in the backdrop of the ongoing cyber threats. I'm against the United States until this is going to be a very blunt in meaning we know that president Biden is not going to mince words as he has done before of course that you have come face to face many times before the last time president Biden actually told him that he didn't have a sold Diane. Amy Goodman's words there that's insurer angels got in Carlisle England banks Rachel. And you can watch our full coverage of the Biden Putin summit next Wednesday June 16 right here on ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.