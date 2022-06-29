Biden calls for bipartisanship but draws red lines on abortion, Social Security

During an event in Washington, D.C., President Joe Biden continued to call for bipartisanship but made it clear he would veto Republican attempts to ban abortion or cut Social Security.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live