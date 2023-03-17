Biden calls on Congress to ‘impose tougher penalties’ amid bank failure

President Biden called on Congress to “prevent mismanagement in the future” by imposing tougher penalties for senior bank executives that contributed to the failure of SVB and Signature Bank.

March 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live