Biden calls Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling 'completely out of bounds'

The ruling would block nationwide access to an abortion drug that’s been in use for over 20 years. Now, the Justice Department is asking for an emergency stay to temporarily block the decision.

April 11, 2023

