Transcript for Biden commerce secretary: Infrastructure plan a ‘historic’ investment

We're joined now by US secretary of commerce generation long don't think you so much for your time your heard Mary there reporting that some progressive Democrats are saying is plant isn't enough a statement from what house progressive says of the plant Coke can and should be substantially larger in size and scope but some moderate Democrats are concerned about the two trillion dollar price tag how does president Biden planned its thread that needle to get all Democrats on the same page and what's the timeline for getting it done. Jeff so good evening and thank you for having me the president has been very clear he wants to work across the dial. With members of congress in order to get this done. He has done little leader does he puts forth his bishops. And it is a bold vision it's a two trillion dollar historic size investment broadly and infrastructure we'll put millions of Americans to work. And now the discussions begin and he's been very clear with us on his team. That we are to work collaborative way with members of congress to hear their ideas but what will not be acceptable. Is doing nothing. Because we can't wait so the answer to your question of how quickly we want to get going where Gannett we're working immediately. To go ahead and produce results for the American people get people back to work rebuild drones. And bridges and housing and broad band and waterways it's America deserves and it's time to get it down. You say doing nothing is not an option is president Biden prepared to go forward without any Republicans on this vote as he did for the collect relief belts is that an acceptable route on the issue of infrastructure for areas like repairing roads and bridges which is usually are rare bipartisan agreement. Yeah so it is much too early to start talking about that the president outlined his vision. That I spent a couple of hours ago so today's the beginning today we had the president has outlined. An extraordinary. Garage bowl vision to invest in America and we begin the discussion on Capitol Hill we believe there is. Room for compromise but but room for bipartisan support this is. This is that this is an American. M proposal this is allowing American businesses and workers to come teach to compete with China to compete in the world today. To stand back up after the devastation of Kobe and tea as a president let's say bill back batter to build back or equally. And lastly Republicans in congress have already expressed opposition to the call for increasing the corporate tax rate how to respond to concerns that raising taxes on American corporations many that were hit hard during the pandemic could hurt the recoveries and any concern that trillions more in spending could lead to inflation which hurts the economy. So again I just keep going back to look at the alternatives the option of not making these investments would be devastating for America and devastating for American business this is about enhancing American competitive nasty so businesses can grow faster and batter. Work they need a workforce that has the skills required bay it's in their interest for every American to have brought ban. There historic investments here in research and development in being it's fracturing. But get back into the business of making things in America and advanced manufacturing so. Fundamentally at its core it's a bill about a a package about enhancing. American competitive fast and as a Mason a tax increase says they are reasonable. There are also competitive. And again let's begin the discussions. Commerce secretary Jeanne over in long though thank you so much for joining us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.