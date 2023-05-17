Biden to cut foreign trip short as deadline to raise debt limit looms

ABC News' Karen Travers and Jay O’Brien join ABC News Live to discuss if Democrats are prepared to make concessions to pass a bipartisan bill as the debt limit looms.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live