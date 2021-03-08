Transcript for Biden delivers remarks on global vaccine effort

From the beginning of my presence and very clear. And we need to attack these fires globally conscious at home. Because it's in America suffered huge. The virus knows Obama can't go wall I have to keep it out. There's no wall higher number ocean wind. To keep us safe vaccine under from the Colin nineteen another cup. In the United States should do 310 million Jews. You guys next to 65 current term heart says. Where a pandemic of the flu vaccination. More and others a lot of misinformation out there so here are the facts. If you're vaccinated. There are highly unlikely to get over ninety. And even if you do the chances are it won't show any symptoms. And if you do what they'll most likely be very mild I mean you don't vaccinated arm much more likely. Want to get covered ninety. To be hospitalized and three die if you get. This is a tragedy. People are dying it will die you don't have to die. That that is absolutely clear. Actually please please. Just don't take it from me. History didn't listen from voices in unvaccinated patients in the hospital. We're spending the most powerful message. And found was an underground world folks. Mark doesn't hear from him cutter. This is about life and yeah. Life and death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.