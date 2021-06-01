Transcript for Biden: ‘Our democracy is under an unprecedented assault’

So are. Not too soon convenience. But I'm sorry for the reason. We delayed until they can be down. Speak to you. Initially used to talk about the economy. All of you. All of you been watching. Ivan which. At this hour. Our democracy is under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we've seen in modern times. Whose sole. From the citadel of liberty. The capital. Itself. Assault on the people's representatives. The capital go police. Sworn to protect them. In the public service. Who work. Part of our problem. An assault on the rule of law. Like few times we've ever seen. An assault. Almost shaker of America not undertake its. The do we know of the people's business. The may be very clear. The scenes of chaos in the capital. Do not reflect the true America. Do not represent who we are. What we're see. Or small number of extremists. Dedicated to lawlessness. This is not to sent. It's disorder. Is chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end. Now. I call this mob. To pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward. You've heard me say before different contexts. The words of the president matter. No matter how good or bad that prison it is. At their best. The words were present it can inspire. At their worst. You can incite. Therefore. I call on president sharp. To go on national television now. To fulfill his oath. And defend the constitution. And demand an end to this each. The storm the capital. To smash windows. Occupy offices. This floor of the United States senate rummaging through desks. On the capitol on the House of Representatives. Threatening his safety of duly elected officials it's not protest. Its insurrection. The world's watching. Like so many other Americans. I genuinely shocked and saddened that our nation. So long beacon of light and hope for democracy. Has come to such a dark moment. Through war and strife. America's endured much. And we will endure here we will prevail again we will prevail loud. The work of the moment and the work of the next four years must be the restoration. Of democracy of decency. Honor. Respect. The rule of law. Just plain simple decency. Three Noelle politics. It's about solving problems look at offer one another stoking the flames of hate in chaos. So I said America's about 400. Gee should she respect. Tolerance. That's who we are. Actually always bad. The certification electric collar the Electoral College vote supposed to be sick of ritual. We have firm. Purpose is to affirm the majesty. Of American democracy. Today's reminder. The painful work. Democracy is fragile. Which preserver. Requires people of goodwill. Leaders. And the courage to stand up. We're devoted not to the pursuit of power. But a personal interest to shoot some hoops selfish interest at any cost. For the common good. He put our children watching television news think. Stick with the rest of the world is looking. For nearly two and a half century. We the people. In search of a more perfect union. Ever kept our eyes on that common good. Burke is so much better. We've seen today. Watching this season the capital. Are you more news I've prepared other speeches in the past Martin's. Words of Abraham Lincoln. In his annual message to congress. Whose work. Has today been interrupted by chaos. There's a link instead. He should we shall Mobley saved. Or really lose. The last best hope on earth. Went on to say. The way is please. Peaceful. Shooters. Just. A way. Which if followed. The world will for ever applaud. God must forever bless. The ways playing here to. Actually are. This two way of democracy. Of respect. And decency. Of honor. Commitment as patrons to this nation. Notwithstanding what I saw today received today. Her remain optimistic about the incredible opportunities. There's never been anything we can't do. When we do it together. This god awful display today. Bring it home to Everett public. Democrat independent nation. We must step. This is viewed eighteen states America. There's never ever ever ever ever benefiting we've tried to do. We've done it together and it would do. A prison true. Step up. God bless America. We've got protect our troops. All those folks capping. Trying to preserve. Thank you sort of kick in we'd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.