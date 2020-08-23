Biden on whether he felt pressured to choose a Black woman as his running mate

More
In his first joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden told "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts that Harris "fit the closest and the best" choice for running mate.
2:15 | 08/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden on whether he felt pressured to choose a Black woman as his running mate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"In his first joint interview with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden told \"Good Morning America's\" Robin Roberts that Harris \"fit the closest and the best\" choice for running mate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72547750","title":"Biden on whether he felt pressured to choose a Black woman as his running mate","url":"/Politics/video/biden-felt-pressured-choose-black-woman-running-mate-72547750"}