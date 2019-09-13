Transcript for Biden says he finds purpose through public policy

This I was raised to believe that the center of everything family. It could be judged on base value treat your family and he went from there and I. It took you know kicker guard says faith sees best in the dark. Right after I got elected my wife and daughter killed in an automobile accident in line. And mind my two sons of Batman and you and I just been elected not sworn. And I lost my faith for awhile. A kickback and then later when my son Bo Kimble Iraq. With the terminal disease. Year later a year and a half later. Losing him was like losing part of my soul but the fact is that I learned that the way you deal with it is you do with finding purpose. Purpose in what you do. And that's why I hope. A priest probably today because she won picture right to run for president stating game because when you get hit badly. But he's losing his job warrior raising a family like my dad work. If to make that longest walk up the stairs so you can you can live here anymore dad lost his job you know we all went through that some form or another. It just takes it just for me the way I've dealt with it is about finding purpose. My purposes do and I've always tried doing night stay engaged in public policy and but. There's a lot of people who threw a lot worse than I have to get up every single morning put their feet one foot in front of another about Delphi had the real Heros and militarist.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.