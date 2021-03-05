Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure plans

More
A new ABC News/Iposos Poll shows 64% of Americans say they're optimistic about where the country is headed under President Joe Biden.
4:30 | 05/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure plans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:30","description":"A new ABC News/Iposos Poll shows 64% of Americans say they're optimistic about where the country is headed under President Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77472475","title":"Biden hits the road to tout infrastructure plans","url":"/Politics/video/biden-hits-road-tout-infrastructure-plans-77472475"}