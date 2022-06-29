Biden holds virtual meeting on the CHIPS Act while recovering from COVID

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin tests positive for COVID-19 as Senate Democrats work to codify the House-passed marriage equality bill. ABC News’ Zohreen Shah joins live to discuss.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live