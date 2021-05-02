Biden: 'Im going to act fast'

More
Pandemic relief plan clears hurdle in the Senate as President Biden urges Congress to move fast on further aid
6:34 | 02/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden: 'Im going to act fast'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:34","description":"Pandemic relief plan clears hurdle in the Senate as President Biden urges Congress to move fast on further aid ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75715841","title":"Biden: 'Im going to act fast'","url":"/Politics/video/biden-im-act-fast-75715841"}