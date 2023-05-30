Biden, McCarthy racing to gain support for debt limit deal

Politico's Rachael Bade joins ABC News Live from Capitol Hill with all the details on the debt ceiling deal as some House Republicans threaten to “do everything” to stop the passage.

May 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live