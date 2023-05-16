Biden to meet with congressional leaders amid debt ceiling standoff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging Congress to act as soon as possible, warning that defaulting on the debt “would create an unprecedented economic and financial storm."

May 16, 2023

