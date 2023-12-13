Biden meets with families of American hostages held by Hamas

ABC News’ Ines de la Cuetara has the details after President Joe Biden met with families of Americans held hostage by Hamas as fighting continues in Gaza.

December 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live