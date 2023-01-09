Biden meets Mexican, Canadian leaders after border visit

President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Mexico and Canada after visiting the southern border for the first time in office. ABC News' Karen Travers breaks down the talks.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live