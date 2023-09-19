Biden offers support for Ukraine, stresses global unity in United Nations speech

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a defense of American leadership and reiterated U.S. support for Ukraine during a speech at the United Nations.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live