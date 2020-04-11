Biden projected to win California, Oregon and Washington

Joe Biden is projected to win California’s 55, Oregon’s seven and Washington’s 12 electoral votes.
0:39 | 11/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden projected to win California, Oregon and Washington
and we can project three more states for Joe Biden in the California, 55 electoral votes. Won by Hillary Clinton by 30 points back in 2016. Joe Biden will win. Its 55 electoral votes in 2020. He will also win the seven in the state of Oregon. And he will win the state Washington as well. It's 12 electoral votes. You see the entire pacific coast, no surprise, it is going to go to Joe Biden. At this hour, Joe Biden has 187 electoral votes. President trump has 114. Again, right now it is a complete repeat of the 2016 map. All the big battleground states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

